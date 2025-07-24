BEAT THE HEAT: Grand Rapids guide to escaping the hot temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I have the hottest story of the week. I went out in Grand Rapids to find ways for you to beat the heat. Many are already taking advantage of what is available, which is either free or low-cost.
“We come every day. The pool is open Tuesday through Sunday,” Roxanne Phillips said.
Grand Rapids public pools are a big splash for so many. Dozens, including Phillips and her family, were at Briggs Park Wednesday.
“It’s hot out today, but it's not real hot at the pool. It's a good time to be in the pool today,” Phillips added. “Come out and enjoy it. I mean, this is something to do with your family. It's very affordable, and why not?”
The city also has pools at both Martin Luther King Park and Richmond Park.
GRAND RAPIDS POOL HOURS AND COST:
- Mondays: Closed
- Tuesdays - Saturdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Youth (17 and under): $3
- Adults (over 17): $6
NONRESIDENTS
- Youth (17 and under): $5
- Adults (over 17): $10
“We reach capacity almost every single day. So I would suggest that if you want to come to the pools, you come earlier rather than later, so that you can get in,” Briggs Park Pool Assistant Manager Sara Jean Postle said.
Maybe the pool is packed and you’re looking for somewhere else to go. Don’t worry, there are several free cooling centers available to visit and escape the scorching sun.
Grand Rapids Public Library has eight different locations spread throughout the city. The public is welcome to enjoy the air conditioning.
- Main Library 111 Library Street NE
- Madison Square 1201 Madison Ave SE
- Ottawa Hills 1150 Giddings Ave SE
- Seymour 2350 Eastern Ave SE
- Van Belkum 1563 Plainfield Ave NE
- West Leonard 1017 Leonard St NW
- West Side 713 Bridge St NW
- Yankee Clipper 2025 Leonard St NE
Then, there are several places where you can enjoy a sweet treat to cool off. Prices will vary depending on what you decide to get.
- Frosty Boy
- Furniture City Creamery
- Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolate
- Too Tall’s
“We stay open till 10 o'clock. And one of our things, though, is that we scoop into the lines done,” Too Tall’s Owner Andy Engle said.
For a pair of grandparents and their grandkids, Too Tall’s was the perfect spot for the most important meal of the day.
“We've just been to Briggs pool this afternoon to beat the heat, and then came here for supper,” Richard Pratt said.
