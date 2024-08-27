BEAT THE HEAT: Find a cooling center near you

(WXMI) — Several locations throughout West Michigan will act as cooling centers amid extreme temperatures this week.
Find a cooling center near you from the list below:
SALVATION ARMY LOCATIONS
400 Capital Ave. NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Lunch served in Sally’s Kitchen from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 1–2 p.m.
1700 S Burdick St.
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.
1235 Fulton St E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (Fulton Heights)
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
1215 Fulton St. East
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
1221 Shonat St.
Muskegon, MI 49442
Monday through Friday: 10:45 a.m.–2:45 p.m.
310 N. Despelder St.
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.
104 Clover St.
Holland, MI 49423
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.
233 Michigan St.
Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Lunch served 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Men’s Shelter open from 5–9 p.m.
KENT COUNTY
Alano Club of Kent County
1020 College Ave. NE
Monday through Friday: 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m.–9 p.m.
Dégagé Ministries
139 Sheldon SE
During Code Red only:
Open daily without suspensions or curfew from 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
Emergency hours: 3 p.m.–7 a.m.
Exodus Place
322 Front Ave.
Open daily 9 a.m.–9 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Library
All locations open during business hours.
Kent District Library
All locations open during business hours.
Lotus Brew Coffee
211 Diamond Ave. SE
Thursday through Sunday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
Matthew’s House
766 7th St. NW
Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mel Trotter Ministries
225 Commerce Ave. SW
During Code Red only:
Open daily without services from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
Emergency hours: 3 p.m.–8 a.m.
West Grand Neighborhood Organization
754 Leonard St. NW #2
Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
