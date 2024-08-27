BEAT THE HEAT: Find a cooling center near you

(WXMI) — Several locations throughout West Michigan will act as cooling centers amid extreme temperatures this week.

Find a cooling center near you from the list below:

SALVATION ARMY LOCATIONS

400 Capital Ave. NE

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Lunch served in Sally’s Kitchen from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 1–2 p.m.

1700 S Burdick St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.

1235 Fulton St E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (Fulton Heights)

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

1215 Fulton St. East

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

1221 Shonat St.

Muskegon, MI 49442

Monday through Friday: 10:45 a.m.–2:45 p.m.

310 N. Despelder St.

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.

104 Clover St.

Holland, MI 49423

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.

233 Michigan St.

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Lunch served 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Men’s Shelter open from 5–9 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Alano Club of Kent County

1020 College Ave. NE

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m.–9 p.m.

Dégagé Ministries

139 Sheldon SE

During Code Red only:

Open daily without suspensions or curfew from 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Emergency hours: 3 p.m.–7 a.m.

Exodus Place

322 Front Ave.

Open daily 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library

All locations open during business hours.

Kent District Library

All locations open during business hours.

Lotus Brew Coffee

211 Diamond Ave. SE

Thursday through Sunday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Matthew’s House

766 7th St. NW

Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mel Trotter Ministries

225 Commerce Ave. SW

During Code Red only:

Open daily without services from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Emergency hours: 3 p.m.–8 a.m.

West Grand Neighborhood Organization

754 Leonard St. NW #2

Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube