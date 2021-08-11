Watch
BBB: watch out for scams when hiring others to help clean up storm damage

AP/BBB
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 11, 2021
(WXMI) — Severe storms hit West Michigan overnight. With another round of storms expected Wednesday evening, the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to consumers about scams related to the cleanup.

The BBB says it's important to research the company before making a decision, ensuring they have working contact information such as a local address and phone number.

Also, verify that the contractor has a valid license to do the work.

While most tree companies don't need a state license, roofers and other repair companies likely do need one.

Another tip is to shop around.

It's better to get multiple bids and referrals before signing any contract, and it's also important never to pay the full amount upfront.

You can research contractors, read about how to avoid storm chasers and report any scams you encounter on the BBB’s website.

