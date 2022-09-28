BBB warns of 'donation' scams as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan has some tips for people who want to donate to hurricane relief funds.

The BBB says it's best to make sure you don't fall victim of someone trying to use your good intentions for ulterior motives.

Organizations like the American Red Cross are ready to go. The Better Business Bureau says their reputation proceeds them.

“It could be a good delay, to get everything there. Whereas there's a lot of these well-known established charities that they're on the ground already, they're queued up, ready to go as soon as that hurricane rolls through there into those communities making that difference, and helping people and that's where that immediate need is," Troy Baker, BBB Educational Foundation, told FOX 17 Wednesday.

The BBB says to make sure that you donate directly to the organization you want to help. Make sure to know exactly where the money is going, and make sure to not whip out your credit card at the first call for help.

"Snowbirds" who call Florida home for part of the year, should consider sending a neighbor to check on their property. Be weary of contractors with promises for repairs that seem too good to be true.

“Being able to understand what a reasonable timeline is, the guy that says, 'yeah I’ll be there tomorrow' — do some research on that because most of these guys are already booked way out on the project. You need to have some patience,” Baker said.

The BBB says keeping things in mind like where the portions of funding go in any given organization is also important. Knowing where the extra money, if there is any, goes as well—something any donor should consider.

