BBB warns of delivery, shipping scams during holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With millions of packages delivered each year, con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers, the Better Business Bureau warned on Tuesday.

The organization also offered tips to protect yourself from shady tactics.

“Delivery scams and theft are particularly widespread during the holidays,” said Lisa Frohnapfel, president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “Consumers shouldn’t just hope everything arrives as planned. Instead, it’s important to make sure you protect yourself and your purchases.”

How to avoid popular delivery scams: