BBB warns of Amazon Prime Day scammers

WEST MICHIGAN — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scams impersonating Amazon as Amazon Prime Day sales get underway.

Amazon is the second most impersonated entity by scammers in the U.S., according to the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.

Scammers are targeting customers through fake customer service phone calls, phishing emails, and fake notifications about tracking and delivery.

In addition, the BBB says it has noticed an increase in reports involving robocalls in which scammers pose as Amazon representatives.

Some of the reports say the caller is notifying them of a large purchase made on their Amazon Prime account that is being shipped to another state.

The caller wants to verify the purchase, along with personal information like credit card numbers.

A similar scam is reaching consumers by email.

A man in the Traverse City area reports receiving and email confirming an order he did not place and called the number listed on the email.

The caller identified themselves as an Amazon representative and told the man to buy gift cards at Meijer to allow Amazon to block access to scammers. An employee at Meijer told the man it was a scam before he spent $3,600.

“Because of its popularity, scammers often use the Amazon brand as a way to get at unsuspecting customers,” said Phil Catlett, president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “Often the call or email will sound like it is trying to help you avoid getting conned, when in reality you are putting yourself at risk. That is why it is so important to make sure you are communicating with Amazon directly when you receive these messages.”

BBB offers the following advice for people contacted by someone claiming to be from Amazon or other large online retailers: