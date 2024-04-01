Vermontville man dies in Barry County rollover crash

CASTLETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Vermontville man is dead after being thrown from the vehicle during a rollover crash Monday morning.

The crash happened in Castletown Township near Devine and Thornapple Lake roads before 11 a.m., according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told the 32-year-old drove north in a Chevy Aveo when the car left the road, hit a berm and rolled over.

Deputies say the man was thrown from the car. They found him unresponsive.

Efforts were made to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead, according to BCSO.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

BCSO credits dispatchers, EMS, the Nashville Fire Department, Michigan State Police, the Western Medicine Office of the Medical Examiner, and Goldsworthy’s Towing for their assistance.

