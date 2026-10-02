Tyden Lofts cleared for re-entry after ricin exposure last month

HASTINGS, Mich. — The Hasting apartment building that had a ricin exposure last month has been cleared by the the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

According to the health department, residents can now return to Tyden Lofts.

Hastings police began investigating a report of possible ricin contamination Sept. 10. The department called in the FBI because of the potential danger associated with the substance.

The ricin-related health threat has been removed and remediated, and EPA sampling found no remaining ricin contamination

Last month, a Hasings man was charged after the ricin investigation forced residents from an apartment building and temporarily affected emergency room operations at a nearby hospital.

Joseph Jay Sheppard was arraigned in Hastings District Court on a felony charge of unlawful possession or use of a harmful device causing property damage.

Hastings police began investigating a report of possible ricin contamination Sept. 10. The department called in the FBI because of the potential danger associated with the substance.

Local News Ricin source identified as residents return to Tyden Lofts apartments Kacie Sinton

The Barry County Prosecutor’s Office alleges Sheppard possessed, transported, released and used ricin. Residents of the Tyden Lofts apartment buildings were evacuated over concerns about possible exposure.

Barry Second- and third-floor residents to return to Tyden Lofts Giselle Valentin

The investigation also caused a temporary disruption at the Corewell Health Pennock Hospital emergency room, according to prosecutors.

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Sheppard is scheduled to return to court Sept. 29 for a pre-examination conference.

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