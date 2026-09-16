Ricin source identified as residents return to Tyden Lofts apartments

HASTINGS, Mich. — The source of the poison that forced dozens of people from their homes in the Tyden Lofts apartment building in Hastings earlier this week has been determined. Health department documents show that first responders found crushed castor beans in one of the apartments. Castor beans naturally contain the protein ricin, which can be deadly depending on how much a person is exposed to and how.

Additionally, cleanup efforts have progressed. More residents began to return home Tuesday after health officials cleared part of the first floor, which includes 13 units. The second and third floors were cleared Monday.

The east stairwell is still closed, however. Officials are continuing to test those areas to see if they warrant more cleanup.

Officials said residents should not return to their apartments until they are specifically notified that it is safe to return. They recognized that the situation is difficult and uncertain, and reassured residents that their teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to get everyone back home.

The closure orders were issued under the Michigan Public Health Code, which restricts access until the cleanup is completed. The health department said it would provide written notice when the restrictions have been lifted.

