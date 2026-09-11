Suspected ricin exposure prompts evacuations at Hastings apartment complex and hospital

HASTINGS, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a suspected ricin exposure at two locations in Hastings, health officials say.

Presumptive tests indicate the poison was found at the Tyden Lofts apartment complex and a local hospital.

First responders evacuated the apartment building. The Red Cross set up a shelter for displaced residents.

At Corewell Health Pennock Hospital, staff isolated a patient who arrived with the substance.

Officials say the affected areas are contained and there is no threat to the public.

The FBI and Michigan State Police are now investigating.

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