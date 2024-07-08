Thornapple Township crash ends with car fire, 2 hospitalized

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after a two-car crash in Barry County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened Cherry Valley and Gackler roads in Thornapple Township, according to the Thornapple Fire Department (TFD).

We’re told both cars caught fire after the crash. Firefighters put out the flames when they arrived.

One adult was airlifted to the hospital while another was transported via ambulance, fire officials say.

TFD credits the Caledonia Fire Department, AeroMed and Nashville Ambulance for their assistance.

