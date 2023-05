A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a sailboat in Pine Lake on Sunday.

According to the Prairieville Fire and Rescue Department, crews went to the scene around 11:30 on Sunday morning.

Two boats collided on the lake, says the Praireville Fire Chief, and after colliding, one of the boats veered off course and struck a swimmer.

The swimmer, a man in his early fifties, was taken to a local hospital.

None of the people on the boat were injured.

