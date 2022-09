PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Barry County.

Troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of Milo and Parker in Prairieville Township Sunday.

State police said the road is shut down because of the crash so drivers should use a different route.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube