Spectrum Health receives $14K to prevent suicide in Barry County schools

HASTINGS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has received $14,000 in funding to prevent youth suicide.

The monetary award comes from the Barry Community Foundation to help prevent suicide among students in Barry County schools, according to the hospital system.

Specifically, the grant will be put toward the Suicide S.A.F.E. Team Response: School Blue Envelope Program, which trains school staff on how to respond to students who may be experiencing suicidal crises, Spectrum Health explains.

“With the generous and ongoing support of Barry Community Foundation and Spectrum Health Pennock, our kids are safer,” says Delton Kellogg Schools Interim Superintendent Carl Schoessel. “The Blue Envelope Team gave a presentation to both instructional and operational staff members of the Delton Kellogg Schools during a Staff Development Day. The presentation was excellent and very informative, especially for the veteran school staff members who have dealt with some student suicides here in the past.”

Spectrum Health says the program helps school staff members recognize when students are having suicidal thoughts and how to step in when their help is needed.

