Sheriff's Office searching for woman last seen in Kent County

Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 05, 2022
The Barry County Sheriff's office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

26-year-old Kirsten Neeson was last seen on June 24 around 8 p.m. leaving her sister's house in Kent County.

On June 27 Neeson's sister called law enforcement, saying Kirsten never arrived at her intended destination in Grand Rapids.

She does not have a car and it's not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff's office at (269) 948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch (269) 948-4800.

