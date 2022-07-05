Sheriff's Office searching for woman last seen in Kent County

The Barry County Sheriff's office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

26-year-old Kirsten Neeson was last seen on June 24 around 8 p.m. leaving her sister's house in Kent County.

On June 27 Neeson's sister called law enforcement, saying Kirsten never arrived at her intended destination in Grand Rapids.

She does not have a car and it's not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff's office at (269) 948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch (269) 948-4800.