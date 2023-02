ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route following a crash in Orangeville Township Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a propane truck crashed on Hayward Road between Norris and Miller roads, spilling a small amount of propane and diesel.

We’re told the road is closed while crews work to clean up the spill, which is estimated to be at 40 gallons.

No one was seriously hurt, according to troopers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube