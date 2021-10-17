Portage man airlifted with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Barry County

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle crash that took place in Barry County Saturday night.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Orangeville Township near Marsh Road on 9 Mile.

We’re told the motorcyclist — described as a 28-year-old Portage man — lost control while driving eastward. Authorities say his motorcycle left the road and struck a tree, ejecting the motorcyclist.

The man was unresponsive upon emergency responders’ arrival, deputies say. He was airlifted to a hospital nearby to be treated for life-threatening injuries after CPR was administered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, adding alcohol is a potential factor in the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

