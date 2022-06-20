Watch
NewsLocal NewsBarry

Actions

One dead, one hospitalized after Barry County crash

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 16:03:47-04

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two cars crashed into each other on State Road this morning, leaving one driver dead and sending the other driver to the hospital.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, one car was moving north on State Road, which is in Rutland Township and near Hastings, when the it drifted into the opposite lane and ran into a Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the car died on scene, said the responding deputies. He was identified as an 18-year-old male from Kentwood.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ram truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time, but police say he was a 53-year-old male from Lowell.

Police are still investigating the crash. While no further details are available yet, police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News