One dead, one hospitalized after Barry County crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two cars crashed into each other on State Road this morning, leaving one driver dead and sending the other driver to the hospital.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, one car was moving north on State Road, which is in Rutland Township and near Hastings, when the it drifted into the opposite lane and ran into a Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the car died on scene, said the responding deputies. He was identified as an 18-year-old male from Kentwood.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ram truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time, but police say he was a 53-year-old male from Lowell.

Police are still investigating the crash. While no further details are available yet, police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident.

