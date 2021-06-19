Multiple agencies respond to car vs. tree incident in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple agencies responded to reports of a tree that had impaled the roof of a car in Prairieville Township, according to the Prairieville Township Fire Department.

We’re told the tree pinned the driver’s chest to the seat while dealing heavy injuries that required an Aero Med to be called in.

The fire department credits Delton Fire, Thornapple Fire & Rescue, Hickory Corners, Orangeville Fire, Prairieville Township’s Chief of Police and Barry County Central Dispatch for their assistance, as well as a neighbor who reportedly lent them a chain saw.

