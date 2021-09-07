MSP working to identify man involved in indecent exposure incident

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post are investigating an indecent exposure incident from late last month.

Reports say a white man exposed himself in front of two women on Aug. 29 in the Yankee Springs Recreation Area near the north channel building in Yankee Springs Township.

Another report was made Aug. 17 at the same location with a similar description of the man, according to a news release Tuesday.

He was described as about 30 to 40 years old with dark hair and glasses, wearing a tank top-style shirt and no bottoms.

A witness described his overall appearance as “dirty.”

Anyone with information about the man’s identity may contact MSP at 269-792-2213 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.