MSP investigating double stabbing in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were stabbed at the same residence Saturday night in Barry County.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police responded to the 7400 block of Noffke Drive in Barry County's Thornapple Township. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers discovered two stabbing victims — a 64-year-old man who lived at the residence and a 41-year-old woman from Grand Rapids who was present at the residence.

Both suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released. She then was arrested on numerous charges including assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The man was treated for injuries but was not arrested.

MSP troopers were assisted by Thornapple Township Emergency Services.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.