HASTINGS, Mich. — Troopers are investigating reports of a bomb threat at a Hastings Walmart.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says someone phoned in the threat directly to the store before 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

We’re told everyone inside the building has been evacuated.

MSP urges the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube