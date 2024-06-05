Motorcyclist dead, 1 hurt in Orangeville Twp. collision

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Orangeville Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 9 Mile Road and LaFountaine Drive at around 12:45 p.m., according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told the motorcyclist was headed west at high speed when he hit a van that was turning onto LaFountaine.

Deputies say the 34-year-old motorcyclist from Plainwell was thrown from the motorcycle. Efforts were made to revive him but he died at the crash scene.

The van driver was unharmed but the passenger sustained minor injuries.

BCSO credits the Orangeville Fire Department, the Michigan DNR, Wayland EMS, dispatchers, the medical examiner’s office and Goldsworthy’s Towing for their assistance.

