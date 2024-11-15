Watch Now
Missing Delton man found dead after days of searching

Missing Delton man Michael Hodge found dead.png
Michigan State Police
(WXMI) — A missing man from Delton was found dead Thursday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the body of 76-year-old Michael Hodge was found during a K9 search. He had been missing for nearly a week.

“The MSP would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Hodge’s family, friends, and all those who knew him,” the department writes. “This is truly the most unfortunate outcome for us all.”

MSP also took the time to share their gratitude for everyone who helped search for Michael.

