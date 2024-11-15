Missing Delton man found dead after days of searching

(WXMI) — A missing man from Delton was found dead Thursday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the body of 76-year-old Michael Hodge was found during a K9 search. He had been missing for nearly a week.

“The MSP would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Hodge’s family, friends, and all those who knew him,” the department writes. “This is truly the most unfortunate outcome for us all.”

MSP also took the time to share their gratitude for everyone who helped search for Michael.

