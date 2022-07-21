Watch Now
Middleville woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband

Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 21, 2022
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich.  — Barry County deputies are investigating after they say a woman stabbed her husband.

The stabbing happened in Middleville on Wednesday, July 20.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old woman stabbed her 49-year-old husband.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and his condition at this time is unknown.

The woman was arrested and lodged in the Barry County Jail.

The sheriff’s office has not released the motive for the stabbing but does say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

