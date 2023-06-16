Middleville bat tests positive for rabies, 1st in Barry County this year

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — A Middleville bat has tested positive for rabies.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) says it’s the first case of rabies detected in a Barry County bat in 2023.

Human contact with rabies occurs most frequently with bats, according to health officials. Exposure can occur from seemingly minor scratches or bites.

We’re told exposure can occur inside rooms where people may not have been aware that contact was made. BEDHD says examples include sleeping individuals, children or those who may be intoxicated or mentally disabled.

Those who have been scratched or bitten by a bat — or an animal that has had contact with a bat — are urged to call BEDHD by dialing 517-541-2641. Animal bites must be reported, as required by law.

If possible, capture the bat in question and reach out to BEDHD so it may be tested. Visit the CDC’s website on how to catch bats safely.

Vaccinate pets against rabies and reach out to a veterinarian if a pet is scratched or bitten by a wild animal.

Animal control may be contacted at 269-948-4805 (Barry County) or 517-543-5755 (Eaton County).

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on rabies.

