Man in critical condition after shooting in Barry County, deputies say

ASSYRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Barry County.

Shortly after 4:30am on Saturday morning, deputies for the Barry County Sheriff's office responded to the incident on North Avenue near Woods Road in Assyria Township.

Upon arrival to the scene of the shooting, they found the victim in critical condition and arrested the suspect, who was known to the victim.

As of Saturday evening, the victim's condition was considered critical.

The incident is still being investigated.

