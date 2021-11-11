Lakewood Public Schools staff member accused of sexual conduct with 16-year-old

WOODLAND, Mich. — Lakewood Public Schools reports that a female staff member allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old boy at Lakewood High School.

In a letter to family and staff, Superintendent Steven C. Skalka says the alleged incident took place during school away from school property.

Skalka adds that Michigan State Police were contacted and have been working with district officials, going on to say that the staff member in question is currently on paid administrative leave as investigations progress.

“Ensuring our students’ safety, security and well-being remains our top priority,” writes Skalka, “and we will keep our school community informed about this investigation.”

Read the entire letter here:

11 11 21 Parent Staff Notice by WXMI on Scribd

