Lakewood High School to hold active-threat training session Oct. 6

WOODLAND, Mich. — A Barry County high school is holding a training session for active threats next Friday.

Lakewood Public Schools (LPS) sent a letter to families saying the training event will be held at Lakewood High School Friday, Oct. 6 from 1–4:30 p.m.

The letter says class will not be in session during that time.

We’re told the training event will help area law enforcement get to know the building and learn how best to respond to active threats.

LPS says students and staff may take part in the exercise with signed permission slips from parents. Those will be distributed next week.

The public is advised there will be a large police presence on Oct. 6. Responders will include those from Nashville, Woodland, Barry County and Lake Odessa.

