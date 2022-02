HASTINGS, Mich. — A man is dead following a crash in Hastings Tuesday night.

The Hastings Police Department says the crash happened in the area of Indian Hills Drive and Broadway Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

We’re told one vehicle was involved and that the victim was identified as a 54-year-old man from Hastings. Police say no one else was inside the car when the crash took place.

The crash is currently under investigation.

