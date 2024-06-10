Hastings business damaged in fire

HASTING, Mich. — A fire at Flex Fab on Sunday night pulled in multiple departments

Smoke and flames were reported just before 7:30 p.m. coming from the roof of the north side of the building, according to Hastings/BIRCH Fire Department.

Crews put out the fire inside the building in about 30 minutes while Yankee Springs/Wayland and Thornapple Fire Departments helped control the fire.

No one was hurt and the company is assessing the damage.

According to their social media, employees able to work from home should do so, and they've opened up office space in other areas of the facility for those who cannot.

However, 2nd shift has been canceled for the main plan and east building for Monday.

