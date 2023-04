HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings Area Schools are closed Friday due to an unconfirmed threat.

The Hastings Area School System says school officials learned about an unconfirmed threat Thursday night.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to close the schools, including the CERC and daycare, while law enforcement finishes its investigation.

Details about the threat were not released.

