Hall Lake Dam to be decommissioned, DNR to hold open house

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan DNR will hold an open house to discuss its plans to decommission the Hall Lake Dam.

On March 12 at 4:30pm, the department will share its draft plan with the public at Hastings Public Library.

Those in attendance will be able to offer questions and comments over the course of the two-hour meeting.

Located in the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, the Hall Lake Dam has been classified as a significant hazard dam by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

"This classification indicates that dam failure could cause economic and environmental damage, or disrupt essential services downstream, though loss of life is unlikely," the DNR said on its website.

To review the draft plan, click here.

Not able to attend the meeting? Click here to submit public feedback.

