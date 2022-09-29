Gilmore Car Museum's Family Day and Congress of Motorcars to be held October 1

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum has announced that their Family Day and Congress of Motorcars will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Both events will feature historic vehicles produced in 1942 and earlier.

The event will feature free rides in antique cars for kids and museum guests. Miniature cars can be built, customized, and raced in the museum’s interactive exhibit.

Gilmore Car Museum Carnival games

Kids will be able drive pedal cars and play vintage carnival games. There will also be a scavenger hunt with a prize for those who complete it.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., slot cars will be raced on the Red Barns Raceway. The See the Pass in Review parade will be held at 1 p.m. From 2 p.m.-4 p.m., guests can watch R/C Rock Crawlers climb the rugged terrain of The Pit.

Gilmore Car Museum Red Barns Raceway

There will also be early gas, steam, and electric autos driving through the historic campus. Visitors will also be able to tour the Ford Model T garage.

At the 1941 roadside diner, there will be a Family Day special available where hot dogs will be $1.

“Holding the Gilmore’s Family Day and Congress of Motorcars together on the same Saturday in October helps us bring automotive history to life for children,” said Gilmore Car Museum Executive Director Josh Russell. “Families should consider joining us for this fun, educational, and memorable day, as we celebrate the first 50 years of the automobile, and share the stories of generations of automotive pioneers and enthusiasts.”

