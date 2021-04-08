Gilmore Car Museum to host new Mustang and Ford show

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum has announced the David J. Beeke & Ford Show will launch the museum's 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

The event will showcase Ford Mustangs and other Ford vehicles, according to the museum, who add that the show is open to classic cars of all makes and models.

We’re told the show will honor David J. Beeke, a Mustang restorationist who died of cancer several years ago. Some of the proceeds from the event will be allocated to the West Michigan Cancer Center, the museum tells us.

“Bringing a Mustang & Ford Show to the Gilmore Car Museum for our community is exactly the kind of thing that David would have wanted to be a part of,” says event co-coordinator Matt Sturdy. “It will be special to have David’s Mustangs there on the grounds, and to have him there with us in spirit.”

Marketing Manager Emily Wiegand says the event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pre-registration fee for participants is $20, which reportedly includes admission for one driver and one guest.

Visitors over 5 years of age are expected to wear masks.

