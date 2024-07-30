Gilmore Car Museum saves 'G Barn' with relocation

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Since 1966, the Gilmore Car Museum has left a legacy in Barry County.

More than just historic automobiles, the Gilmore Car Museum has given families a chance to live throughout the decades.

The "G Barn" at the Gilmore Car Museum is not being torn down but, rather, relocated to a different part of the museum to make room for a 4,000-square-foot event center.

The decision to relocate the G Barn was due to the historic value of the barn and the fear of an ecological footprint, as the barn would ultimately have to be burned.

At the new event center, the hope is to keep an important piece of the past, while also providing a space for free community events for the 130,000 visitors that attend each year.

Sue Huggett, director of Development and Membership at the Gilmore Car Museum, says that community members have a chance to be a part of local history.

“Through donations and through memberships, people feel that they own a part of this museum,” Huggett said.

Founded by Genevieve and Donald Gilmore, the museum's mission is to tell the history of America through automobiles.

“There’s just a lot of local history here, a lot of family ties to the Gilmore family,” Huggett said.

The Gilmore Car Museum aims to raise more than $20,000 to help save the barn and to save money for future community events.

