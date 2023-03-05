Gilmore Car Museum hosting event featuring Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes on Saturday, March 25

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum has announced that it will be hosting an event featuring Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes. Cars & Characters: Princesses, Villains, & Superheroes will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

More than twenty characters will be available for photo ops taken alongside majestic carriages, regal coaches, limousines, and enchanting backdrops.

The event will also feature multiple activities, which will be held every thirty minutes. One of them will be Storytime with Belle and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. There will also be Princess Training featuring Cinderella and her stepsisters.

Another activity will be superhero training sessions, led by Spider-Man.

“We enjoy hosting our princess and superhero days at the Gilmore because they offer a unique opportunity to engage children through their interests, while also introducing them to automotive history and our collection,” said Gilmore Car Museum Executive Director Josh Russell.

