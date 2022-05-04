Gilmore Car Museum announces outdoor concert lineup for Summer 2022

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum has announced its outdoor concert lineup for Summer 2022.

The lineup includes five Carload Concerts. The Carload Concerts allow visitors to only have to pay for one ticket per car. However, this does not include buses or vans. Both general admission and VIP tickets will be available to purchase online and the day of the show. The VIP ticket gives guests reserved seating section at the front of the stage, and a private VIP bar. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets or folding chairs for lawn seating. No outside food, beverages, or alcohol are allowed. This also includes coolers or cooler bags. However, George & Sally’s Blue Moon Diner and The Grill will serve food and beverages before and during the show. The Gilmore Bar will also be open all evening.

All shows start at 8 p.m. A list of the Carload Concerts can be found below:



June 4: The Insiders (Tribute to Tom Petty)

August 19: The Surfrajettes (1960s Surf Rock)

August 26: The RockShow (1980s Rock Tribute)

August 27: The Lovettes (1950s/1960s Girl Groups Tribute)

September 10: Lookin’ Back (Bob Seger Tribute)

The Gilmore Car Museum will also feature performances that are included with purchasing a ticket to visiting the museum, attending a car show, or special event on the specific day.

A list of the shows can be found below:



May 14: Guitar Up (11 a.m.)

June 5: Josiah DeNooyer Quartet (11 a.m.)

June 25: Led Zeppelin 2 (2 p.m.)

July 16: Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra (7 p.m.)

July 30: Schlitz Creek (2 p.m.)

August 6: Carrie & The McFerrinheits (11 a.m.)

September 30: Frankie Ballard (7:30 p.m.)

October 1: Rock & Roll Dance Part (7:30 p.m.)

Tickets to all shows are available at the Gilmore Car Museum’s website.

