Gas leak closes roads in Hastings, public advised to avoid the area

Posted at 10:34 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 22:34:44-04

HASTINGS, Mich.  — Authorities are in the process of shutting down roads in Hastings, after a reported gas leak.

According to Barry County Dispatch, police and firefighters are right now at the scene of a gas leak in the area of South Hannover Street.

Dispatch also advised the public to stay away from Center Street and Boltwood Street.

MDOT will be assisting with road closures.

The Hastings Fire Department and Police Department are both responding to the gas leak.

The cause and extent of the gas leak is not yet known.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update when new information is available.

