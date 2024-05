HASTINGS, Mich. — It's after 10:30 a.m. -- Do you know where your goats are?

Hastings City Police Department posted having found the wayward wanderers near Glenwood Dr and W Benson St Thursday morning.

Officers were able to get both into a pair of cruisers, taking them to the Barry County Animal Shelter.

If these are your goats, call the shelter at 269-948-4885 or Hastings PD at 269-295-5744.