Former Barry County teacher signs plea agreement in attempted murder-for-hire plot

Credit: Blount County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 05, 2021
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former teacher from Barry County has signed a plea agreement on one charge for attempting to hire a hit man to murder his wife, according to the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee.

Replogle was arrested in Tennessee earlier this year.

We’re told Nelson Replogle agreed to plea guilty on Tuesday.

Read the full plea agreement here:

Plea Agreement (1) by WXMI

A plea hearing is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 25.

