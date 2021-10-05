Former Barry County teacher signs plea agreement in attempted murder-for-hire plot

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former teacher from Barry County has signed a plea agreement on one charge for attempting to hire a hit man to murder his wife, according to the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee.
Replogle was arrested in Tennessee earlier this year.
READ MORE: Former Middleville teacher accused of trying to pay someone Bitcoin to kill his wife
We’re told Nelson Replogle agreed to plea guilty on Tuesday.
Read the full plea agreement here:
A plea hearing is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 25.