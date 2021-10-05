Former Barry County teacher signs plea agreement in attempted murder-for-hire plot

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former teacher from Barry County has signed a plea agreement on one charge for attempting to hire a hit man to murder his wife, according to the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee.

Replogle was arrested in Tennessee earlier this year.

READ MORE: Former Middleville teacher accused of trying to pay someone Bitcoin to kill his wife

We’re told Nelson Replogle agreed to plea guilty on Tuesday.

Read the full plea agreement here:

Plea Agreement (1) by WXMI

A plea hearing is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 25.

