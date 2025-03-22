Elderly man dies in Barry County house fire Saturday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly man died and two people escaped from a Saturday morning house fire in rural Barry County.

At 8:11 a.m. Saturday, the Prairieville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire with an elderly man trapped inside in the 14000 block of Burchette Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered that a young woman and a small child had escaped from the house. Firefighters quickly entered the burning building and found the elderly man.

Despite rescue efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He is approximately 80 years old.

Firefighters from five fire departments — Delton, Hickory, Orangeville and Richland, in addition to Prairieville Township — extinguished the flames.

No firefighters were injured.

The house sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and there is no suspicion of foul play.