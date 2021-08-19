Watch
Driver seriously hurt after crash in Barry County on Wednesday

Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 19, 2021
THORNAPPLE, Mich. — Police say a driver was seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Adams and Bender in Thornapple Township.

Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 2003 Chevy traveling west.

THe driver was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

