Driver seriously hurt after crash in Barry County on Wednesday

THORNAPPLE, Mich. — Police say a driver was seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Adams and Bender in Thornapple Township.

Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 2003 Chevy traveling west.

THe driver was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.