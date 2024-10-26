Driver killed after drifting into opposing traffic, woman hospitalized in Barry County

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash in Irving Township took the life of Tristin Prentice, a 23-year-old from Hastings who was driving southeast on State Rd when his car drifted across the line new Wood School Rd, hitting opposing traffic head-on.

Prentice died at the scene, Barry County Deputies announced on social media; the 41-year-old Clarksville woman driving the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital.

Her condition was not made public.

