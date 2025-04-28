Citing team dysfunction, Thornapple Kellogg interim superintendent resigns

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Tom Enslen sent an email Monday morning to the school board at Thornapple Kellogg Schools annoucing he was stepping down as interim superintendent effective immediately.

"The current state of our governance team (school board and superintendent) is dysfunctional, and I don't feel supported enough to continue in this regard," Enslen wrote to the board.

Enslen worked with the district for 17 years, six of which were as the superintendent. He retired in 2018. Enslen came out of retirement as the board looked for a more permanent candidate when the previous superintendent announced their retirement in 2024.

"I truly have enjoyed my return here, and it's been wonderful rekindling relationships and making new friends," Enslen wrote. "I am forever grateful for the opportunity I have been afforded, and I wish you all the best."

The TK Board of Education was working with the Michigan Leadership Institute to find a superintendent.

The board started interviewing potential candidates this past month. A meet and greet with two finalists is scheduled for April 28, the same day Enslen sent his resignation notice.

Read the full resignation letter below

WXMI A screenshot of the resignation letter from Tom Enslen to Thornapple Kellogg Public Schools.

Thornapple Kellogg Schools declined to comment on Enslen's resignation.

