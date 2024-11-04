Business fire closes Delton Kellogg Schools

DELTON, Mich. — Delton Kellogg Schools are sending kids home as a fire raged through an automotive sales and repair shop nearby.

Viewers have given FOX 17 a glimpse of the devastating loss to the business.

Makayla Lane via Facebook

You can see the storefront of Smith & Doster on N Grove St near Orchard St in Delton full engulfed.

Logan Anderson

Out of abundance of caution, the school began sending kids home just as soon as they were getting in, reportedly sending busses home at 9:30 a.m.; a teacher will be on each bus to ensure kids are safely with an adult when they're dropped off.

Makayla Lane via Facebook

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update our reporting when more details are confirmed.

