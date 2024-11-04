Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBarry

Actions

Business fire closes Delton Kellogg Schools

Smith and Doster fire 3.jpg
Makayla Lane via Facebook
Smith and Doster fire 3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DELTON, Mich. — Delton Kellogg Schools are sending kids home as a fire raged through an automotive sales and repair shop nearby.

Viewers have given FOX 17 a glimpse of the devastating loss to the business.

Smith and Doster fire 1.jpg

You can see the storefront of Smith & Doster on N Grove St near Orchard St in Delton full engulfed.

Smith and Doster fire - Logan Anderson 2.jpg

Out of abundance of caution, the school began sending kids home just as soon as they were getting in, reportedly sending busses home at 9:30 a.m.; a teacher will be on each bus to ensure kids are safely with an adult when they're dropped off.

Smith and Doster fire 3.jpg

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update our reporting when more details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17