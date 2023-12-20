Brief school lockdown lifted after toy gun reported, confiscated

DELTON, Mich. — Delton Kellogg Elementary and High School were locked down briefly Tuesday after students reported seeing a weapon on the bus.

According to the letter posted by Superintendent Dr. Herman Lartigue, Jr., staff quickly confiscated the item and found it was an Airsoft gun.

“These "toy" guns can look very realistic, and we are proud of those kids who took action to report what they had seen and heard,” Dr. Lartigue wrote. “At no time during this incident were any of our students in any danger, and they were quickly resuming their regular school day.”

Police were on scene during the lockdown and are now handling the investigation and will be involved in any potential consequences for the student.

You can read Lartigue's complete letter to Delton Kellogg families here:

12.19.23 - Delton Kellogg Superintendent note home on Airsoft gun confiscation by WXMI on Scribd