Bellevue man dies in Barry County crash

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on M-79 and M-66 this afternoon, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the driver of a westbound 2012 Chrysler failed to stop at the stop sign at M-79 and was struck by a northbound 2000 Jeep.

The driver of the Chrysler vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office tells us. Authorities have since identified him as Michael Moskun, 18, of Bellevue.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says all other persons involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash is presently under investigation.

