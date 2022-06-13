Barry Township police seek person of interest in Delton-area hit-and-run

DELTON, Mich. — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in an alleged Barry Township hit-and-run.

The Barry Township Police Department says a 21-year-old woman was found dead on the side of the road following a crash near Delton Road and Stoney Point Drive on the morning of May 8.

We’re told either a Dodge Dakota or Dodge Durango drove west on Delton Road when it hit a female pedestrian at around 1 a.m. Police say the car did not stop, noting it was last seen turning north on Norris Road.

Judging by debris left on the road, police say the vehicle was either red or blue.

On Monday, police have named Alexandra Marie Palmer as a person of interest. Authorities say she also goes by Lexy Palmer or Lexy Davis.

Those with knowledge of Alexandra’s whereabouts are urged to call Barry Township police or Silent Observer.

