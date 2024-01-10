Barry County man charged with domestic terrorism following alleged plan to take over township

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Christopher Mickey, a resident of Barry County, is currently facing criminal charges after allegedly planning to violently overthrow a rural, local government.

The Barry Township Police Department reported that Mickey made death threats against several individuals and planned to take control of Barry Township.

Police: man charged after planning to overthrow local government

According to documents filed by Mickey's attorney, the threats were directed towards a VFW bartender, the town of Delton, and Delton Elementary School students. It was revealed that Mickey had been consuming nitrous oxide, which he obtained from a tobacco store, at the time of making those threats.

The documents further state that Mickey had a hostile encounter with another vehicle while driving to the Delton VFW. After a police chase, he was apprehended and charged with multiple felonies, including the charge of "threat of terrorism."

During his arrest, a blade knife was found on his person, and a search of his car uncovered a nitrous oxide canister, military gear, dark winter gloves, and a rifle case in the backseat.

Mickey's attorney states in the motion that he admitted to needing ongoing medical care and a mental health evaluation following a fall Mickey experienced on December 1, as well as his past military service.

Instead of jail, Mickey's attorney is requesting that he be placed in a secure hospital to receive the necessary medical and mental health treatment.

