Barry County man charged with domestic terrorism following alleged plan to take over township

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Christopher Mickey, a resident of Barry County, is currently facing criminal charges after allegedly planning to violently overthrow a rural, local government.
The Barry Township Police Department reported that Mickey made death threats against several individuals and planned to take control of Barry Township.
According to documents filed by Mickey's attorney, the threats were directed towards a VFW bartender, the town of Delton, and Delton Elementary School students. It was revealed that Mickey had been consuming nitrous oxide, which he obtained from a tobacco store, at the time of making those threats.
The documents further state that Mickey had a hostile encounter with another vehicle while driving to the Delton VFW. After a police chase, he was apprehended and charged with multiple felonies, including the charge of "threat of terrorism."
During his arrest, a blade knife was found on his person, and a search of his car uncovered a nitrous oxide canister, military gear, dark winter gloves, and a rifle case in the backseat.
Mickey's attorney states in the motion that he admitted to needing ongoing medical care and a mental health evaluation following a fall Mickey experienced on December 1, as well as his past military service.
Instead of jail, Mickey's attorney is requesting that he be placed in a secure hospital to receive the necessary medical and mental health treatment.